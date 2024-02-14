Nigerians To Experience More Days Of Excessive Heat — NiMET

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has issued a weather and climate update indicating that the current excessive heat experienced across Nigeria is expected to persist for some time.

This announcement was made on NiMET’s official X page on Wednesday, raising concerns among residents about the prolonged heatwave and its potential impact on daily activities and health.

In its update, NiMET not only confirmed the continuation of the high temperatures but also outlined the possible implications of this weather pattern.

The agency took the initiative to provide the public with essential guidance on how to effectively manage the situation amidst rising temperatures.

NiMET said, “Air Temperatures hit 41°C over the North and 39°C over the South with model Projections indicating temperatures to remain high in the coming days.

“IMPLICATIONS:

“Dehydration: This could also cause fainting; chicken pox disease, measles, heat rash, weakness of the body, slight fever, and dry lips; Heat-related illnesses; Respiratory Issues; and increased vulnerability to chronic conditions.

“ADVISORIES:

“Adequate fluid intake. Seek shade, use fans, and wear light, breathable clothing to reduce exposure to high temperatures.

“Avoid strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours (Stay indoors as much as possible between 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm).”

