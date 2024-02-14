EFCC Arrests Two For Currency Racketeering In Abuja

An Ordinary National Diploma (OND) holder, Adigun Johnson, and an artisan, James Friday, were apprehended by agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abuja Zonal Command on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at a nightclub in the Wuse Area of Abuja.

Naija News reports that the suspects were apprehended with N3,480,000.00 (Three Million Four Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira) in their possession, as well as three Point of Sale (POS) machines, which they allegedly utilized to conduct their business.

Their apprehension came after EFCC agents surveilled and obtained information on cash mutilation and misuse.

The anti-graft agency further detailed that the suspects would be charged in court immediately after investigations were concluded.

Meanwhile, four individuals suspected to be fraudsters have been apprehended in Maiduguri, Borno State, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to a statement released on Tuesday evening by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, the suspects were captured by anti-graft operatives at the former Trafalgar Hotel in the Bolori area of Maiduguri, based on credible information regarding their illicit endeavours.

The operatives also seized four smartphones, three HP laptops, and power banks from the suspects.

Oyewale further stated that the suspects will be brought before the court in the near future.