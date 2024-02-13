Video: Wigwe, Elumelu, Emefiele Were Involved In Nigeria’s Banking Industry Rottenness – Bode George

A video has surfaced online showing a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, making heavy allegations against late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe.

The accusations were reportedly made hours before news of Wigwe’s tragic death.

Recall that Wigwe, alongside his wife and son had died in a helicopter crash on their way to watch the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Lots of respected personalities who shared their experiences about the deceased while grieving his loss had spoke about his astounding contributions to the Nigerian banking industry.

However, in a recent video shared on TVC’s YouTube’s page, George claimed that the deceased had skeletons in his cupboard.

According to the PDP chieftain, Wigwe and other Bank CEO’s such as UBA’s CEO, Tony Elumelu and former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele all made billions from the corruption in the Nigerian banking industry.

He claimed that dollars were given to the bank CEO’s every month but they would use the money to make personal profits for themselves.

The elder statesman alleged that Wigwe and his colleagues would sell the dollars to Aboki, BDC, Black market and make billions of Naira in profit.

He noted that the dollars never got to the citizenry who were in need of it.

Watch the video below,