Video: Davido’s Aide Punches Fan Trying To Take Photo With Singer

An aide to the Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, punched a fan for attempting to take a photo with the musician.

Naija News reports that in one of the videos making rounds online, the music star was spotted strolling with his entourage of assistants and bouncers when the fan bumped into them to take a picture with him.

The young man was highly excited, as he continuously shouted Davido’s name while trying to get him to appear in a video he was filming on his phone.

After being pushed away the first time, he persisted and tried to approach Davido more closely the second time but was knocked out of the frame with a hard punch.

Meanwhile, Davido’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu, has recounted the night her mentality changed as a single parent.

Naija News reports that Sophia, in a post via her Snapchat account on Friday, revealed today makes it exactly one year since she felt like her whole life was crumbling following her daughter’s ill health.

Davido’s baby mama said she reached out to many people, including Nollywood actress cum disk jokey, Dorcas Fapson, before Imade was rushed to hospital and her family members and more friends came to join them.

Momodu said she realised that night that parenting takes a village and God does not joke play about his own.