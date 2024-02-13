Stakeholders Using Dollar Proceeds From Subsidy To Influence What Is Happening In This Country – Former NOA DG Tells Tinubu

A former Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Mike Omeri, has said that Nigerians would have appreciated the removal of subsidy, if the sharing of the proceeds were properly done.

He noted that Nigerians feel they are suffering from the removal of the fuel subsidy, which is now benefiting some privileged few.

Omeri shared his grievances during an appearance on the State of the Nation programme of the Africa Independent Television.

He claimed that some stakeholders are using the dollars from the subsidy removal proceeds to influence some situations in the country.

He suggested injecting the subsidy proceeds into research aimed at making Nigeria a producing nation instead of its current consuming status.

According to him, “There is no problem with the removal of the fuel subsidy, but how the proceeds are being shared is the problem. Some people are using the dollar proceeds from the removal to influence what is happening in the country.

“Let us come back home and re-plan. There is the need to inject funds to research institutes. We have universities carrying out researches; at the same time, we have specialised institutes carrying out the same researches. Merge such institutes and fund their researches. This is the only way to make their outputs available in markets and to generate revenue to the country. We need to get serious and be standardised. I am yet to see products of our various institutions in markets, all because of poor funding and lack of seriousness.”

He also advised President Tinubu to relieve non-performing officials in his cabinet of their duties because ‘Nigerians are gradually losing patience’.

“Governance should be a performing institution and not a learning process. From the day-one of the inauguration of an administration, the work starts. But in this case, many months down the line, it seems it is still a learning process. And if one makes an opposing expression, he or she will be proactively attacked. Such a person will be insulted. It is expected that an incoming administration would have articulated what it will implement before assumption of office,” he added.