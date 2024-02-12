Super Eagles Return To Abuja Today

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, who clinched the silver medal at the Africa Nations Cup 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire, are scheduled to return to Abuja today, following their commendable performance in the continental football tournament.

The team’s itinerary, shared by the Team’s Media Officer, Babafemi Raji, on Monday morning, outlined their departure plans from Abidjan back to Nigeria.

The players and officials, currently staying at their Pullman Hotel base, are set to leave for the airport at 1 pm local time, which corresponds to 2 pm Nigerian time.

Their flight from Abidjan is slated for departure at 2.45 pm local time, translating to 3.45 pm Nigerian time, ensuring their arrival in Abuja later today on a chartered flight specifically arranged for their journey.

Upon arrival in Nigeria’s capital, a warm reception is anticipated for the team, celebrating their achievement as the continent’s second-best football nation in this year’s tournament.

The Super Eagles showcased an impressive campaign throughout the Africa Nations Cup, securing five wins and one draw, with their only defeat coming in the final match against the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

Despite the loss with a close 2-1 scoreline in the final held at the Olympic Stadium, Abidjan, on Sunday night, the team’s overall performance has been a source of national pride.