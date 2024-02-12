Brighton’s Simon Adingra Describes His Feeling After Ivory Coast Win Over Nigeria

Ivory Coast fast-rising left-winger, Simon Adingra, has described his team’s victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria as one of the most beautiful moments of his life.

Simon Adingra played a vital role in destroying the Super Eagles in the 2023 AFCON final on Sunday, February 11.

The 22-year-old Brighton winger provided the two assists which the Ivorian side converted to defeat Nigeria 2-1.

His first assist located Franck Kessie in Nigeria’s eighteen-yard, and Kessie made no mistake as he buried the ball in the back of the net in the 62nd minute.

In the 81st minute, he provided a beautiful assist to Sebastien Haller, who scored a beautiful goal to seal an unprecedented 2-1 win in front of over 60,000 spectators at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé.

Due to his prolific performance in the game, Simon Adingra won the man of the match and also ended the tournament as the best Young Player of the Tournament.

Despite being the only Ivorian player who won an individual award after the tournament, Adingra credited his teammates for the team’s overall success.

“We did it together, we’re Africa champions, and it’s incredible. I’ve just experienced one of the most beautiful moments of my life, and that’s down to the effort of everyone on the team,” he told CAFonline.com.

Note that Simon Adingra joined the Premier League club, Brighton, from the Norwegian club, Nordsjaelland, for a transfer fee worth €8 million on July 1, 2022.

After sealing the deal, he went on a season-long loan to the Belgian club, Union SG, on July 4, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

Since his return to Brighton ahead of the 2023-2024 season, Adingra has played 23 games in all competitions for the Premier League side in which he scored five goals and provided three assists.