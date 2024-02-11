How Contractor Returned N30.6 Million After Double Payment From Humanitarian Ministry

Reports have emerged on how a long-term Federal Government contractor, James Okwete, refunded the sum of N30,604,651.16 to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs after receiving double payment for a completed contract under former Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq.

Some documents obtained by Punch indicated that the payment was part of an N35 million contract for the “Design and Development of N-Knowledge Training Manuals for N-Hardware Beneficiaries North-Central (Lot B17).”

The contract was awarded to Okwete through his company, Adatech Integrated Services Limited on December 29, 2020, and announced on January 4, 2021, under the N-Power programme of the National Social Investment Programme in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The procurement was signed by the Director of Procurement, Shittu F.O., for Umar-Farouq.

Part of the materials procured were manual content development to develop a training manual for the N-Tech Hardware track worth N5,950,000 and the printing of a training manual for N-Knowledge (hardware track) worth a total of N26,608,139.54.

A total of N32,558,139.54 plus Value Added Tax at 7.5 per cent worth N2,441,860.47, making a grand total of N35,000,000.00.

However, in a letter dated April 27, 2021, the National Social Investment Programme, wrote the Managing Director, Adatech Integrated Services Limited, informing him of the wrongful double payment of N30,607,651.16 in respect of the Design and Development of N-Knowledge Training Manuals for N-Hardware Beneficiaries North-Central (Lot B17).

The letter was signed by the Director of Finance and Accounts (NSIP), Adaramoye Joseph, for the Minister.

The document read, “The Managing Director, Adatech Integrated Services Ltd. Suite B, Block C. Commerce Plaza Bhd Old secretariat Area 1. Abuja

“Reference the above subject, please. It was discovered that your company was wrongly paid twice in respect of the above contract to the tune of Thirty million, six hundred and four thousand, six hundred and fifty one Naira, sixteen kobo (N30,604,651.16) only. The amount was double paid into your Bank details below Bank: First Bank of Nigeria plc. Account No: 2021481488

“You should please refund the sum of N30,604,651.16 to Account Name: National Social Investment Programme Remitta- RRR GIFMIS CODE-0544003001, NARRATION- Refund of Payment.”

Responding to the request, Adatech confirmed receiving double payment and promised to return the money.

A remita payment document with serial number 1105-5500-0255, which was exclusively obtained by the aforementioned publication, further revealed that on October 13, 2021, Okwete’s Adatech Integrated Services Ltd, refunded the total sum of N30,604,812.41 to National Social Investment Programme, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.