AFCON Final: Shettima Departs Abuja For Ivory Coast To Support Super Eagles (Video)

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Sunday, departed Abuja, the nation’s capital, for Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire.

Naija News reports that Shettima is leading Nigeria’s presidential delegation to the highly anticipated African Cup of Nations final between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Elephants of Cote D Viore.

Shettima, who will be representing President Bola Tinubu at the event, will be cheering on the Super Eagles as they aim to bring home the continental trophy.

This development was made public on Sunday in a post issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, via his X handle.

Recall that the presidency in a statement on Saturday had highlighted the Vice President’s role in representing President Tinubu at the semi-final showdown last week, a match that saw Nigeria triumph over South Africa.

The statement said President Tinubu believes that Shettima’s presence at the finals alongside the delegation is a testament to the government’s unwavering support for the team and to its dedication to its success.

It added that the Federal Government called on all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to unite in support of the Super Eagles, raise their voices in encouragement, and create a wave of national pride that propels the team to glory.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 in penalties to reach the AFCON final. Nigeria will compete for a chance to add a fourth AFCON trophy a wave of national pride that propels the team to glory.

See the video below.