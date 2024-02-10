NiMet Predicts Three-Day Sunny, Hazy Conditions Starting Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has released its weather forecast for the weekend, predicting sunny and hazy conditions across various parts of Nigeria from Saturday to Monday.

According to the weather outlook published on Friday in Abuja, the northern region of the country is expected to experience sunny skies throughout the period.

For the North Central region and the inland areas of the South, NiMet forecasts moderate dust haze, with visibility ranging from 2km to 5km. Meanwhile, the coastal belt is likely to see early morning mist and fog patches, followed by partly cloudy skies in a hazy atmosphere for the duration of the forecast period.

Additionally, NiMet has predicted the possibility of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Rivers and Bayelsa states during the afternoon and evening hours.

It said, “For Sunday, sunny skies and hazy atmosphere is anticipated over the northern region all through the

forecast period.

“The North Central should experience slight dust haze throughout the forecast period.

“Hazy atmosphere with few patches of cloud should prevail over the Inland States with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, and Edo State during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Early morning mist and fog patches are anticipated over the coastal belt, while hazy atmosphere with few patches of clouds should prevail over the area during the rest of the forecast period.”

According to the agency, slim prospects of isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Rivers, Lagos, and Bayelsa states.

The agency forecast a sunny and hazy atmosphere on Monday over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

It envisaged a hazy atmosphere with few patches of cloud to prevail over the North Central region during the forecast period.

It predicted patches of cloud in hazy atmosphere over the inland areas of the south and the coast throughout the forecast period.

NiMet anticipated early morning mist and fog patches over the coastal parts of the country.

According to NiMet, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta states during the afternoon and evening hours.

It stated, “Dust particles are in suspension; use a face mask where possible.

“People with respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situation.

“Children and the elderly should wear warm clothing at night. Special attention should be paid to your skin, eyes, and lips.

“Moisturise your skin and lips as much as possible.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.”