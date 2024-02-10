Governor Sule Suspends IMAP Governing Council, Imposes Compulsory Leave On Rector

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has suspended the governing body of the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic (IMAP) Lafia.

Additionally, he ordered the Rector, Dr. Justina Anjide-Kotso, to take compulsory leave with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that the directive came from the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Ubandoma-Aliyu, citing the necessity for an unimpeded investigation into the report of the visitation panel by the white paper committee.

Upon receiving the report from the visitation panel, chaired by Engineer Ali Rabiu, on February 2nd, Governor Sule took action.

Ubandoma stated that the Governor’s decision was made in order to carry out a thorough investigation without any interference from the current leadership.

It is worth noting that Governor Sule’s recent decision to dissolve the management of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU) came as a surprise, especially considering his past praise for Dr. Justina Anjide-Kotso’s work in repositioning the university.

The Governor previously applauded her for her achievements, stating that her tenure had transformed the institution from lacking technical accreditation to becoming a beacon of academic excellence.

Governor Sule said, “Initially, we had a polytechnic without any technical accreditation. Today, we have four technical courses that have accreditation. You can truly say that now we are a polytechnic. It happens during her period.

“With all the efforts that she puts in and the efforts of her own management and the efforts of everybody who supported to make it happen.

“With due respect, when we came in, even the IMAP Lafia that we are calling, was not really a polytechnic.

”It was not. It has never been. Because they never had one technical accreditation. All the courses they were offering, none were technical.”