Breaking: Multiple Crashes On Ogun Bridge As Car Plunges Into River

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Command, has issued a traffic alert to motorists regarding a complete blockage on the Ota-Idiroko Road within the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, following a series of accidents on Saturday.

The incidents, which occurred on the Iju River Bridge, involved a truck, two tricycles, and a car, with the latter reported to have plunged into the river.

The FRSC, alongside other security agencies, is currently managing the traffic situation.

Efforts to clear the blockage are underway, with the arrival of a crane for the rescue operation anticipated.

The spokesperson for the Ogun FRSC Sector Command, Florence Okpe, provided details of the occurrence in a statement to the press.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and seek alternative routes if possible, as the agencies work to restore normalcy on the affected road.

The FRSC remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and minimizing the impact of the incident on traffic flow.

Okpe said, “Crash had occurred at Iju Bridge along Otta /Idiroko Road. It involves a truck, two tricycles and a Camry car.

“Otta-Idiroko Road is blocked while the small car is plunged into the river.

“A crane is already mobilised to the scene while effort is also on to remove the car from the river.

“Otta – Idiroko route is completely blocked, operatives are on the ground managing the situation.”