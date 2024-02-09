Segun Odegbami Predicts Winner Of AFCON 2023 Final Between Nigeria And Cote d’Ivoire

Former Nigerian international, Segun Odegbami, has predicted an easy victory for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their AFCON 2023 final clash against the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

According to Odegbami, the Super Eagles have beaten Ivory Coast before in the group stages and that alone should give the Nigerian team a psychological edge.

He added that the Elephants are not as good as the Eagles and have only been lucky to make it to the finals of the tournament.

Speaking on Friday during an interview with Channels TV, Odegbami however, who maintained the Eagles are going to defeat their opponents hands down on Sunday despite the home support, urged the government to provide encouragement for the supporters team so they can counter the Ivorian fans who are sure to storm the stadium on Sunday.

He said, “We have beaten Ivory Coast before; we defeated them in the group stage, which gives us a psychological edge. Also, the hosts have not played well; they are not one of the top teams; they’ve been lucky. It’s a miracle they’ve gotten to this stage; they haven’t earned or deserved it on the pitch.

“In the final on Sunday, it will be a noise-making, vociferous crowd trying to lift their players against a team that should be prepared for no distractions and focused for 90 minutes.

“The Super Eagles play their game against a team that respects us; on the street, the Ivorians know we are superior; we just need to display it.

“Our players must believe, and I know we shall outplay them. It’s going to be our easiest match; it’s going to be a training session, and Nigeria will defeat them hands down.”

He added that, “We’re going to be up against 60,000 Ivorian fans, and they will overwhelm any kind of support we provide. I urge the government to provide support for our supporters; we need their voice. When we score, you see the players rush to the stands because they know how important they are.”