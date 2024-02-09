Federal Government Reacts To NLC, TUC Threat To Embark On Strike

The Federal Government on Thursday addressed concerns raised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), asserting that accusations of failing to fulfill its promises to the labor unions are unfounded.

This clarification came amid escalating tensions following the organized labour’s threat to initiate a nationwide strike over unmet agreements and the prevailing economic hardships faced by Nigerians.

In a bid to avert the looming strike, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, called on the labour unions to engage in dialogue with the government.

He emphasized that striking would not be beneficial to either party and stressed the importance of reaching amicable resolutions through round-table discussions.

The labour unions had previously issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government, citing grievances over the non-implementation of a 16-point agreement signed on October 2, 2023.

The leadership of both the NLC and TUC expressed their disappointment over the government’s apparent indifference to the widespread suffering and hardship affecting the populace.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris in reaction to the threat said, “Well, we appeal with labour to always see reason with the government. It is not in government’s interest for the labour to continue to go on strike.

“We appeal with labour, let them come again, around the table to continue to have engagements and conversations around whatever gray areas they think they have in some of these agreements that have already been signed.”

Reminded that labour accused the government of being in the habit of not keeping to agreements with unions, the Minister said, “No, I think government keeps its promises. If there are other things that they (NLC, TUC) think they are concerned about, I think that they will sit down with government and government is ever ready to listen to labour so that we can have an amicable resolution to all these.”