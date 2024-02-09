Disconnection Approval Halted As MTN, Glo Resolve Dispute

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the interconnect debt dispute between MTN Nigeria and Globacom Limited has been amicably resolved.

The NCC made this in a statement on Thursday by its Director of Public Affairs Department, in Abuja.

Recall that on January 8, 2024, the NCC permitted MTN to commence the phased disconnection of Glo with effect from January 18, 2024, due to the long-standing interconnection debt dispute between the parties.

But on January 18, NCC suspended the partial disconnection for 21 days starting from January 17, 2024.

Following the resolution, the Commission said the approval granted to MTN to disconnect Globacom has now been withdrawn, adding that the debt dispute was resolved to avoid disruptions to subscribers’ connections.

It further said to address and prevent future instances of interconnect indebtedness within the industry, NCC will be requesting relevant records and regular updates from MNOs, as well as adopting a transparent approach towards industry indebtedness.

The statement reads: “Following its initial Public Notice, the Commission with the aim of mitigating any potential disruptions to subscribers undertook further regulatory intervention, by mediating between the parties and facilitating the reconciliation process.

“The commission reiterates that strict adherence to the terms and conditions of licenses, particularly those delineated in interconnection agreements, is imperative for all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees within the telecommunications industry.”