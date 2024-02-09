There Will Be Pains But We Will Bring Nigeria Back – CBN Governor, Cardoso Assures

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has assured Nigerians that things will become better sooner than later.

He, however, acknowledged that there will be pains before things will fall into place.

“It is a joint collaboration. There will be pains but we will get Nigeria back to where it used to be…’ the CBN governor said.

Naija News reports that Cardoso stated this on Friday during a meeting with the Senate and the economic team of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the poor economy, hunger and depreciation in the value of Naira.

The Senate had asked that the entire President Tinubu’s economic team appear on Friday after the Red Chamber had invited the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Olayemi Cardoso, last week Friday.

The members of the economic team are: Minister of Finance, Olawale Edun; Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; CBN Governor Cardoso; Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji and Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, among others.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Banks, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, said the panel’s scheduled meeting with the CBN Governor last Friday could not be held because of Cardoso’s engagement at the House of Representatives.