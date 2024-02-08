Tyson Fury Speaks On Retirement From Boxing

British professional boxer, Tyson Fury has dismissed rumours of an imminent retirement from boxing.

The World Boxing Council heavyweight title winner puts aside the speculations by outlining a strategic plan that involves facing his British rival, Anthony Joshua.

Naija News reports that unsubstantiated doubts surrounding the seriousness of an eye injury, which resulted in the postponement of his fight against Oleksandr Usyk until May 18, had sparked speculation about Fury’s potential retirement from boxing.

Fury had previously toyed with the idea of retiring on multiple occasions throughout his professional career.

The 35-year-old, however, has reaffirmed his determination to take on Usyk in Riyadh, where all four major world titles will be up for grabs.

Fury envisions a rematch with the Ukrainian in another highly anticipated world heavyweight title fight, followed by one or possibly two bouts against Joshua and, ultimately, a return clash with Francis Ngannou.

“I keep hearing talk of people saying I should retire or I’m going to retire soon or whatever,” Fury said on his Instagram.

“I ain’t retiring – I’ve got two fights with Usyk for the undisputed, twice.”

Tyson Fury taunted Oleksandr Usyk in a statement addressed to his supporters, revealing that their highly anticipated bout for the undisputed title has been rescheduled for May 18th.

“Then I’m going to fight AJ at least once, maybe twice, if there’s a rematch – if he wants one after the first battering I give him. Then I’m going to fight Ngannou again.

“That’s just the start. There are five fights for you to whet your appetite. I ain’t going nowhere; I’m 35 years old and in the prime of my life,” Fury reiterated.

In his most recent match in October, Fury (34-0-1, 24KOs) experienced a knockdown but managed to secure a controversial split-points victory over Ngannou, who was making his professional boxing debut.

However, just a little over two weeks before his highly anticipated fight against Usyk, Fury had to withdraw due to a cut above his right eye that he sustained during sparring. The injury required significant stitching.

Nevertheless, the organizers have efficiently rescheduled the bout between WBC champion Fury and WBA, IBF, and WBO titlist Usyk. This fight will determine the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.