South Africa Coach Brags That He Made Super Eagles Coach Scared

South Africa head coach, Hugo Broos has claimed that how his team played in the 2023 AFCON semi-final clash against the Super Eagles scared Nigeria’s coach, Jose Peseiro.

On Wednesday, February 7, the Super Eagles of Nigeria met with South Africa in the semi-finals of the 2023 AFCON. Despite the Bafana Bafana featuring strictly domestic-based players, they were a very hard nut for the Eagles to crack.

In the first half, the Super Eagles were outplayed, especially in the midfield, and the team had to depend on goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to keep them in the game.

Despite all the pressure from the Bafana Bafana, the first half ended in a 0-0 draw.

The second half was relatively balanced as the Super Eagles scored the match opener via a spot-kick, and the Bafana Bafana equalized in the 90th minute.

But in extra time, the ball was more with South Africa, who passed it around in their half, looking for spaces in the Super Eagles’ half to test goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. But all that ended in futility as the game was decided by a penalty shootout.

Nwabali made it easier for the Super Eagles as he saved two of the kicks, and South Africa ended their dream of winning the 2023 AFCON 4-2 on penalties.

After the game, coach Hugo Broos said, “I saw the coach of Nigeria gesturing with his hands for his players to go back because they were afraid. They couldn’t get back the ball.”

All is not over for South Africa yet, as they have a third-place match against DR Congo at 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 10. On the following day, the Super Eagles will take on Ivory Coast in the final at 9 p.m.