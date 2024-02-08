Asagba Of Asaba Is Dead

The traditional ruler of Asaba, the Delta state capital, His Royal Majesty, Joseph Chike Edozien, is reportedly dead.

Naija News learnt that Edozien, the 13th Asagba of Asaba, joined his ancestors on Wednesday, barely a month after celebrating his 100th birthday.

According to PM news, the report of the monarch’s demise filtered into the streets of Asaba on Wednesday night, with residents of the state capital describing his death as a great loss to the entire Asaba kingdom.

At the time of this report, the palace was yet to officially announce the demise of the revered monarch.

Meanwhile, Namibian President, Hage Geingob, died at the age of 82 in the early hours of Sunday.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Namibian presidency said the President died while receiving medical treatment for cancer at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek.

The presidency said Geingob’s medical team at the hospital did its best to help him, but Geingob died with his wife, Monica Geingos, and children by his side.

The presidency had earlier disclosed that the 82-year-old had a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy on January 8, followed by a biopsy.

First elected president in 2014, Geingob was Namibia’s longest-serving prime minister and third president.

In 2013, Geingob underwent brain surgery, and last year he underwent an aortic operation in neighbouring South Africa.