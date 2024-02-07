Tinubu’s Govt Lists Measures To Curtail Food Price Surge

The Bola Tinubu-led government has listed some measures taken to curtail the rise in the cost of food price.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, made this known in a post via his official X handle on Tuesday.

According to the minister, farmers in the country have cultivated 323,000 hectares of farmland to address the food price surge.

He added that farmers are optimistic that cultivating 323,000 hectares will positively impact food prices, adding that President Tinubu aims to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmlands to combat hunger nationwide.

See other measures below.

1. Farmers have cultivated 323,000 hectares of farmland to address the food price surge.

2. The Federal Government deployed lessons from the first phase of dry season food production.

3. Wheat, rice, maize, and cassava are major crops cultivated in 15 participating states.

4. The decision to start wheat production was time-specific, with a two-phase implementation plan.

5. President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security, promising to boost it in 2024.

6. Farmers are optimistic that cultivating 323,000 hectares will positively impact food prices.

7. The President aims to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmlands to combat hunger nationwide.

8. The All Farmers Association of Nigeria supports the expansion of cultivable land to increase food production.

9. President Tinubu emphasizes the need to add value to products and earn foreign exchange to support the naira.

10. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is collaborating with states to ensure the transparent distribution of agro-inputs and achieve food security goals.