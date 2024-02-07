N1.3bn Fraud: How General Overseer Acquired Hotel, Factory Primary School From Crime Proceeds

A fresh report has revealed more details on the criminal activities of the General Overseer of Faith On The Rock Ministry International, Apostle Theophilus Oloche Ebonyi.

Recall that the clergyman was apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ebonyi was arrested for allegedly defrauding his church members and other Nigerians using fake grants from the Ford Foundation to the tune of N1.3 billion.

He defrauded his victims, comprising Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs and individuals, by advertising an intervention project through his NGO (Theobarth Global Foundation), claiming that the Ford Foundation was offering a grant of $20 billion to assist the less-privileged in society.

A report from the Punch showed that Ebonyi acquired a 23-room hotel, a pure water factory, two blocks of a Primary School and two bungalow office at Nyanya-Gwandara, New Karu, Abuja and a five-bedroom duplex at Karsana, Abuja with the proceeds of his fraudulent dealings with his subscribers.

He also set up a live broadcast channel with studio equipment for his Theobarth Global Foundation with the funds of his subscribers.

He allegedly deceived his victims into subscribing as beneficiaries of the phoney grant by asking them to pay for registration forms and clusters. Each subscriber group was made to pay N1.8 million.

Through this arrangement, Ebonyi allegedly raked in N1.3 billion from his unsuspecting subscribers and non-governmental organisations.

A statement by EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, showed that Ford Foundation had no arrangement, grant, relationship or business with Ebonyi.

According to the statement, Ford Foundation has pointedly disclaimed Ebonyi and his NGO, stressing that it had no link whatsoever with them. The Commission has also traced five properties he acquired as proceeds of his criminal dealings.

Ebonyi is still reportedly reaching his subscribers on some social media platforms to market his spurious grant from Ford Foundation despite his arrest and probe by the EFCC.

The pictures below, show some of the properties he acquired from the crime proceeds.