400-level University Student Commits Suicide Inside Hotel In Ogun

A final year student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Adaze Doris Jaja, has reportedly committed suicide inside a hotel in the Ijebu Area of the state.

Naija News learnt that Adaze was found dead with an empty bottle of sniper beside her and foaming in the mouth.

Confirming the incident, the state Police spokesman, Omolola Odutola, on Tuesday, said the 31-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

She said the body of the deceased was deposited at the university mortuary for an autopsy.

Odutola further explained that the hotel director reported the incident to the Divisional Police Officer, Ago Iwoye Division, on January 27 at about 7:30 a.m, adding that the empty sniper bottle was recovered from the crime scene.

She said, “the Director of Be-Happy Hotel in Ago Iwoye, Hon. Oduniyi Adelaja, came to the police station and reported that at about 0600hrs (6 am) on the same day, he received information from one Adebayo Israel, a staff member of the hotel, that Adaeze Doris Jaja, a 31-year-old female and a 400-level student of Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago Iwoye, was found lying unconscious and foaming in the mouth.

“An empty bottle of Sniper 1000EC/DDVP was found beside her, and she was immediately rushed to Best Care Hospital and later transferred to Love and Care Hospital in Ago Iwoye, where she was confirmed dead.”