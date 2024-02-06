Wife Of Slain Kwara Monarch, Adopted Daughter Released

Olori Iyabo Aremu-Cole, wife of the slain Olukoro of Koro Ekiti in Kwara State, Oba Segun Aremu-Cole (retd), has regained her freedom.

Naija News gathered that the adopted daughter of the slain monarch, Feranmi, and one other who was kidnapped have also been released.

According to Daily Trust, the captives were released on Monday night and arrived in Koro town around 10:45 pm after a team of combined security operatives reportedly stormed the kidnappers’ den inside the forest to free the captives.

The development comes after the ransom was negotiated to N40m by the gunmen from the initial N100m.

It was also gathered that several people were arrested during the operation, which lasted for hours, including “the person who wanted to receive the ransom for the kidnappers”.

Speaking on the incident with the newspaper, the Asiwaju of Koro, Chief Ayobola Samuel, said the, “Olori and the girl (Feranmi) have been released and returned to Koro late Monday. To God be the glory”.

Also, the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) chairman of the council, Chief Kayode Kehinde Bayode, confirmed on Tuesday morning that the police will give further details.

Recall that the monarch was killed by the kidnappers as he prepared to have his dinner on February 1, 2024.