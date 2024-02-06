Ondo Assembly Confirms Appointment Of Five Commissioners

Ondo State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed five of the six commissioner-nominees forwarded by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The confirmation, which took place during a recent plenary session presided over by Speaker Olamide Oladiji, saw the nominees being ratified for their positions after thorough scrutiny by the selection committee.

The confirmed nominees are Olukayode A. Ajulo, Razaq Obe, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Akinwumi Sowore, and Oseni Oyeniyi. Mrs. Omowumi Isaac, however, was notably absent from the proceedings.

The House led by Speaker Oladiji, had previously conducted a detailed screening of the nominees at the Assembly complex, assessing their readiness and qualifications for the roles they are set to assume.

Vice Chairman of the Committee and Deputy Speaker, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, in presenting the committee’s report, praised the nominees for their eloquent responses to the questions posed by the committee.

He highlighted their clear understanding of the positions they are nominated for, along with their academic credentials and their physical, mental, and emotional fitness for the responsibilities ahead.

The motion for the consideration and confirmation of the nominees as Commissioner-designates was initiated by the Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, and seconded by Afe Felix, representing Akoko North West constituency 2.

The Speaker, in line with constitutional provisions, endorsed the exercise and urged the newly confirmed commissioners to collaborate effectively with Governor Aiyedatiwa in driving the state towards greater achievements.