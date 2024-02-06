NiMet Predicts 3-Day Dust Haze Starting Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a weather forecast indicating the presence of dust haze conditions across the country from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to the weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja, the northern region is expected to experience thick dust haze conditions that could significantly reduce horizontal visibility to 1km or less on Tuesday.

The forecast also suggests that the North Central region and the Southern part of Nigeria will experience moderate dust haze, with horizontal visibility ranging from 1km to 3km, and in some localized areas, visibility could drop to less than or equal to 1km during the period.

Residents and travelers within these regions are advised to take necessary precautions due to the reduced visibility and potential health implications associated with dust haze conditions.

The forecast said, “For Wednesday, thick dust haze is expected to reduce horizontal visibility to 1km or less in the northern region and North Central states within the forecast period.

“Moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility range of 1km to 3km and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1km is expected over the Inland region and coastal areas of the South throughout the forecast period.”

The agency envisaged thick to moderate dust haze on Thursday to reduce horizontal visibility to 1km or less in the North and North Central regions during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility range of 1km to 3km and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1km is expected in the Inland region of the South throughout the forecast period.

The agency anticipated early morning mist or fog patches over the coastal areas of the South, with patches of cloud in the hazy atmosphere later in the day.

The statement added, “Dust particles are in suspension; use a face mask where possible. People with respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situation.

“Children and the elderly should wear warm clothing at night.

“Special attention should be paid to your skin, eyes, and lips. Moisturise your skin and lips as much as possible.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.”