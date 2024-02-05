‘We Won’t Give You Power To Dumb Afrobeats Down’ – Davido’s Hypeman Slams Grammy

Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh, has criticized Grammy organizers after his boss and other Nigerian nominees were overlooked for the award.

Naija News reports that Davido, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Asake, and Olamide were snubbed at the 66th Grammys on Sunday, with Tyla, the only non-Nigerian nominee in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category, winning the award.

Expressing his discontent, Spesh accused the Grammy organizers of attempting to exert control over African music, affirming that Africans will not allow them to undermine Afrobeats or any other African genre.

On his Instagram page, he stated: “We won’t give you the power to dumb Afrobeats down or Afrofusion or anything African!

“That’s (white) America’s problem! When things start to take over and get massive, they always want a part, then try to have a say, then try to control.”

Meanwhile, Grammy-nominated Nigerian singers Davido and Ayra Starr have congratulated their South African counterpart, Tyla, for winning the inaugural Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammys.

Despite missing out on the award, Davido and Ayra Starr took to their respective social media platforms to congratulate Tyla on her historic victory Sunday night.

“Congratulations on your win @Tyllaaaaaaa ! Big One for Africa! Keep soaring!” Davido wrote on his X page.

On her X handle on Monday morning, Ayra Starr wrote: “Congratulations to my babessssss @Tyllaaaaaaa.”

Tyla and Ayra Starr previously collaborated on Tyla’s hit song, ‘Girl Next Door.’

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview conducted days before the award ceremony, Ayra Starr mentioned that she had already prepared her Grammy acceptance speech.