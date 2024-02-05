Video: American Rapper, Killer Mike Arrested After Winning Three Grammys

American rapper, Killer Mike, was arrested shortly after winning three awards at the 66th Grammys.

Naija News reports that a senior staff writer of Hollywood Reporter, Chris Gardner, in a post via X, said the rapper was “taken away handcuffs” in the Crypto.com arena during a telecast for the main categories.

Before his arrest, the 48-year-old rapper had the best night of his life, winning Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for ‘Scientists & Engineers,’ and the Best Rap Album for Michael.

However, shortly after he posed with his awards, the police arrived and led him out of the venue.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has not said why he was arrested, but The Hollywood Reporter said it was for a misdemeanour and was not related to the awards.

Sharing a clip of the rapper being taken away by some law enforcement officers, Gardener captioned the video: “Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in Crypto.com arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past.”

