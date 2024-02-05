Sanwo-Olu Reacts As Davido, Burna Boy, Other Nigerian Stars Miss Out On 2024 Grammy Awards

Despite the likes of Davido and Burna Boy missing out on the coveted Grammy Awards this year, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has chosen to shower them with praise and celebrate their achievements.

Recognizing their immense contribution to putting Nigerian music on the global map, the Governor commended their hard work, dedication, and undeniable talent.

Naija News reports that David Adeleke (Davido) and Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy), Ahmed Ololade (Asake), Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe (Ayra Starr) and Olamide Gbenga Adedeji (Olamide Badoo) were all nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards.

However, at the awards on Sunday, none of the Nigerian stars won in any of the categories they were nominated for.

Sanwo-Olu, in a post via his X handle, however, acknowledged that Nigerian musicians have consistently pushed boundaries, experimented with sound, and brought Nigerian music to new audiences worldwide.

He also said their nominations alone stands as testament to their artistry and global impact.

Sanwo-Olu wrote, “A special shoutout to #burnaboy, #davido, #ayrastarr, #@asakemusik, and all Nigerian talents represented as nominees at the Grammy’s, the apex music award in the world.

“Your mastery reached unparalleled heights on those exclusive platforms, showcasing the world-class talent we’re immensely proud of.

“To those who may feel disheartened by the results, remember, in the eyes of your fans and Nigerians, you’re everlasting winners, and with every global arena and stadium you fill up, your representation of Afrobeat and Nigeria is unparalleled, and soon you’ll light up the stages you desire as triumphant victors.

“Cheers to more timeless moments as you continue to tell the world our stories with your music.”