EFCC Arrests Pastor Over Alleged N1.3 Billion Fake Grants

The General Overseer of Faith On The Rock Ministry International, Apostle Theophilus Oloche Ebonyi, has been apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He stands accused of defrauding his congregation and other Nigerians through the use of counterfeit grants, purportedly from the Ford Foundation, totalling N1,319,040,274.31.

According to a statement by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, Ebonyi’s arrest stems from allegations of swindling victims, including non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and individuals.

He allegedly promoted an intervention project via his NGO, Theobarth Global Foundation, falsely asserting that the Ford Foundation was offering a $20,000,000.000 grant to aid the less fortunate in society.

It was reported that Ebonyi utilized various social media platforms to promote his fraudulent grant, supposedly from the Ford Foundation, to his followers.

The statement added that Ebonyi “allegedly beguiled his victims to subscribe as beneficiaries of the phony grant by asking them to pay for registration forms and clusters.

“Each subscriber was made to pay N1,800,000. Through this arrangement, Ebonyi allegedly raked in N1,391,040, 274.31. His subscribers are innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians and NGOs across the country.”

EFCC investigations revealed that the Ford Foundation had no affiliation, grant, association, or dealings with Ebonyi.

The Foundation explicitly disavowed any connection with him or his NGO, emphasizing their lack of association.

Additionally, the EFCC has traced five properties acquired by Ebonyi as proceeds from his illicit activities.

The anti-graft agency further stated that the suspect would face charges in court once investigations are concluded.