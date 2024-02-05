Agric Minister Hosts Kwara, Kogi, Ondo, Taraba Govs In Abuja

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, on Monday, met with four state governors in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Naija News reports that Kyari hosted Governors Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo) and Agbu Kefas (Taraba) in his office in Abuja.

The discussion focused on food self-sufficiency under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Bola Tinubu administration.

Recall that the minister had stated his commitment to change the narrative of the Agriculture and Food Security sector for the benefit of the populace and the welfare of Nigerian farmers.

The minister made this known during the Press Briefing on the “Way forward for Nigerian Agriculture towards delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR”, held in his office recently.

He revealed that the commitment was geared towards providing the desired leadership direction to steer the Agriculture and Food Security sector towards the attainment of the key priorities of the President’s 8-point Agenda.

He pointed out that all that needed to be changed and do had been examined and would be aligned with existing initiatives and programmes, in line with the four priorities of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President, which includes; ensuring food security, economic growth and job creation, poverty eradication and inclusiveness (youths and women, private sector).

President Tinubu To Flag Off Lagos Red Line Rail Project End Of February

President Bola Tinubu will flag off the Lagos Red Line Rail project in the last week of February 2024.

This development was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, according to his Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, in a post via the X platform on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The aide said Sanwo-Olu, yesterday visited the headquarters of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation in Dalian, China, to conclude the conversations with the top management of the company on the purchase of new rolling stock for the Blue and Red rail lines in Lagos State.