Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 4th February, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 4th February 2024.

In the wake of the re-run elections for the Plateau North Senatorial district and the Bassa/Jos North Federal constituency held on Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared its intention to hold fresh elections in 18 polling units across the state.

The announcement was made by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Plateau State, Dr. Oliver Agundu, during a press briefing in Jos.

Dr. Agundu explained that the decision to conduct new polls was necessitated by reports of ballot paper shortages encountered in some polling units during the Saturday re-run elections.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has reportedly directed the Federal Ministry of Interior to immediately withdraw all camouflage uniforms from security and law enforcement agencies under its supervision.

Naija News gathered the directive was contained in a circular dated 16 January 2024, signed by Ribadu, and addressed to the Honorable Minister of Interior.

The circular sighted by PR Nigeria was titled “Observation on Proliferation in the Use of Camouflage Uniforms by Other Security Agencies in Nigeria.”

According to the circular, operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Prison (Correctional) Service and the Federal Fire Service, among others, were affected by the directive.

In a devastating incident, at least four policemen lost their lives in an attack by suspected fighters from the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on a police station in Gajiram town, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

According To Daily Trust, security sources report that the attackers, armed and determined, stormed the police facility, unleashing gunfire on officers on duty and partially setting the station ablaze.

The assault not only resulted in the tragic loss of lives but also saw a significant cache of ammunition being carted away by the insurgents.

There’s growing unrest in the Imufu community, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, as voters voice their concerns over the absence of election results from five polling units.

These units collectively house over 6,000 voters, raising significant worries about the integrity of the re-run elections held today.

Reports from The PUNCH highlight a palpable sense of anticipation mixed with frustration among the electorate due to delayed electoral materials and missing results sheets in key polling units.

Despite previous affirmations from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding its preparedness for the elections, materials failed to reach several polling units by the scheduled start time of 10:30 am.

The political atmosphere in Kano State has been stirred by the invitation extended by Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Kano State, to the state’s incumbent governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Ganduje’s gesture, which aims to bridge the divide between the former allies, has sparked a wide range of reactions among their supporters, according to reports by Daily Trust Saturday.

Ganduje, who served as deputy to Kwankwaso from 1999 to 2015 before becoming governor, made the call for unity during a stakeholders’ meeting in Kano.

This meeting was reportedly convened at the behest of President Bola Tinubu, who is keen on having Kwankwaso join the APC fold.

In a shocking revelation, a prominent Northern Senator, who also chairs a sensitive committee in the Senate, is currently under the close watch of the country’s security agencies for his alleged involvement in sponsoring terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping activities.

This startling information was disclosed by reliable sources to Saturday Vanguard, highlighting a significant breach of trust within the ranks of the nation’s lawmakers.

According to confidential sources, the senator’s involvement in these unlawful activities is well-documented and known to the relevant government bodies.

The sources, who preferred to remain anonymous, emphasized the gravity of the lawmaker’s actions, describing them as unpatriotic and detrimental to the peace and stability of the Northern region and the country at large.

A former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the better of two evils when compared with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lamido said no matter what the PDP might have stolen or how dirty the party is, it is still better in all ramifications when compared with the APC.

Naija News reports the PDP chieftain made the submission in a chat with Arise News.

According to him, the APC has plunged Nigeria into hell since it came to power in 2015; therefore, Nigerians have the choice of remaining in ‘hell’ or choosing a better evil, which is the PDP.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had expressed that the student loan scheme would effectively tackle the issue of indigent students dropping out of school.

The President, represented by Professor Chinedu Nwajuba of the National Universities Commission (NUC), conveyed this message during the 31st/32nd convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna yesterday.

He said, “As you are all aware, I have assented to the Student Loan Act, implementation of which will commence in January 2024. We expect that with this, indigent students would stay in school rather than drop out as had been the case for many in the past”.

The President noted that over N2.18 trillion had been allocated to education in the 2024 budget, underscoring his commitment and determination to ensure substantial improvement in the sector.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted claims of intending to convert $30 billion domiciliary deposits into naira.

Reports suggested that the Federal Government and the CBN contemplated converting domiciliary accounts to naira to stabilize the naira.

There were strong indications that the Federal Government was considering a policy that would have resulted in the conversion of foreign currencies in domiciliary accounts of citizens to naira to stabilize the national currency, which had recorded its worst performance in history earlier in the week.

If it had gone ahead with the plan, the government would have ordered the conversion of foreign currencies sitting idly in individuals’ and corporate organizations’ domiciliary accounts to naira at a rate determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fuad Laguda, has emerged as the clear winner in the by-election held in Surulere Federal Constituency, Lagos.

Results uploaded on the IRev portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), show that Laguda secured a landslide victory in all six wards that make up the Surulere Federal Constituency.

As of 6.00 pm on Saturday, all results from the 258 polling units had been uploaded, revealing that the APC’s candidate received approximately 98 per cent of the total votes cast in the election, Naija News reports.

Laguda faced no significant challenge from his core opponents, Adeola Adebanjo of the Labour Party and Jerry Afemighie of the Peoples Democratic Party.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.