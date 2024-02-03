Francis Ngannou’s Camp Believes Anthony Joshua Is Easy To Beat

Eric Nicksick, the trainer of Cameroonian crossover heavyweight boxer, Francis Ngannou believes his client will defeat Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua on March 8, 2024 with ease.

Before booking a date with Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou first made his name in heavyweight boxing in October 2023 when he landed Tyson Fury on the ground. Unfortunately, the Cameroonian ended up losing the bout to Fury on points.

Since then, he has enjoyed a lot of accolades, and most basketball enthusiasts believe that he stands a chance of beating any other heavyweight boxer including Joshua.

In the same vein, Nicksick believes Ngannou still has more to offer in the fight against Joshua in Riyadh in March.

“Tyson does such a good job of movement and angles, and kind of just rolling off the punches and things like that,” Nicksick told MMA Fighting.

“I feel like Anthony is going to be there more often, he’s more of a plot fighter, kind of works well behind his jab, but I feel like we can find him there in the pocket rather than having to chase him down or try to hunt him down.

“So there are some differences there, but by that style of fight, if he’s going to be there in the pocket; Francis will find you.”

Before his cross to heavyweight boxing, Ngannou has competed in 20 MMA bouts, recording 17 wins and three defeats.

Story continues below advertisement

He defeated Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez, and Stipe Miocic via knockout in some of his most noteworthy victories in the Octagon.