Referees For Super Eagles Of Nigeria Vs Angola 2023 AFCON Clash Revealed

Senegalese referee, Issa Sy will be in charge of the Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Angola 2023 AFCON quarter-finals clash at 6 p.m. this evening.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) made this confirmation late on Thursday in anticipation of the 2023 AFCON quarter-final clash at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

The Senegalese referee is well-known to the Angolan players, having officiated their first Group D match on January 15 in Bouake against Algeria which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The 39-year-old center referee will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Djibril Camara and Nouha Bangoura, who will serve as assistant referees 1 and 2, respectively, and Abdel Aziz Bouh, a Mauritanian official, who will serve as fourth official.

Ali Mohamed Ahmed from Somalia and Ahmad Nazeer Hossen Bowud from Mauritius will be the commissioner and referee assessor, respectively, with Modibo Samake from Mali serving as reserve assistant referee.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of the match between Cape Verde and South Africa in one of the semi-final matches at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

With few senior-level encounters between Nigeria and Angola over the years, this match will mark one more of the infrequent times that the two countries have square off on the field.

Story continues below advertisement

Recall that Nigeria advanced to the last round of the 1990 World Cup qualification campaign by defeating Angola 2-2 in Luanda and 1-0 in Lagos. In the head-to-head match that decided the 2006 World Cup qualification series, Angola defeated Nigeria 1-0 in Luanda and held the Eagles 1-1 in Kano to secure their only World Cup appearance.