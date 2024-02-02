Nigeria Vs Angola: Super Eagles Say It Is Time For Nigerians To Celebrate

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are confident of beating Angola in the quarter-finals stage of the 2023 AFCON and going all the way to win the title for the fourth time in their history.

With the likes of the reigning champions, Senegal, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco, and two-time AFCON champions, Algeria, out of the tournament, most football pundits believe the Super Eagles are the most likely team to win the title.

Aside from having minnows like Angola and Cape Verde to battle with on their way to a potential 2023 AFCON final, the Eagles have one more African giants, Ivory Coast, who also double as the hosts, to contend with for the title.

Ahead of the trickish tie with Angola who have defeated Nigeria twice in the past, Super Eagles media officer, Babafemi Raji, said in an interview with Channels Television on Friday that the Eagles are ready to go all the way.

He revealed that the players and the coaching crew had the opportunity to speak with their respective families on Thursday which was a form of motivation for the team ahead of today’s game which will kick off at 6 p.m.

“We are mentally ready for this game. I remember yesterday we had a meeting, it was more emotional where we had greetings from loved ones with the players and coaches wishing the team well,” the Super Eagles media officer said.

“The emotions are already there. The pressure is fine, we know we have a family behind us. We know we have millions of Nigerians rooting for us, we know as Nigerians we have to give ourselves a gift at the start of the year 2024.

“We know that a lot has been going on. It is time to even have something to celebrate and make us speak one voice. Since this tournament started, Nigerians have been speaking with one voice.

“We know the pressure is there but we are doing everything to match up with the expectations and surpass it. The AFCON trophy is our target. We want to win it.”