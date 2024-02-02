Nigeria vs Angola: Important Facts You Need To Know About AFCON Quarterfinal Showdown

In the 2023 African Cup of Nations quarterfinal, Nigeria is poised to face Angola, a tactically formidable opponent.

One of Nigeria’s goals is to seek vengeance against Angola for preventing their participation in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

In June 2005, Angola defeated Nigeria 1-0 in the first leg held in Lagos, a match the Super Eagles needed to win to secure a spot in the World Cup.

Subsequently, the Angolan team held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in Lagos, securing their qualification for the World Cup while denying Nigeria the opportunity.

Furthermore, on August 12, 1989, Sam Okwaraji tragically died on the field during a 2nd round World Cup qualifier against Angola while representing Nigeria.

Okwaraji collapsed on the pitch and succumbed immediately, 77 minutes into the match.

Moving ahead to AFCON 2023, Nigeria secured a 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the round of sixteen, advancing to the quarterfinals. Conversely, Angola defeated Namibia 3-0, also earning their spot in the quarterfinals.

Nigeria and Angola have faced off four times in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series. Among these encounters, the Super Eagles managed to secure victory only once, while the other three matches concluded in draws.

Nigeria has not won their last three Africa Cup of Nations matches against Angola.

Overall, Nigeria and Angola have crossed paths nine times, with the West African giants clinching victory twice, suffering defeat twice, and settling for draws in five instances.

Naija News reports that Nigeria has lined up the likes of Nwabali, Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Bassey; Aina, Onyeka, Iwobi, Zaidu; Moses Simon, Lookman and Osimhen for the game.

So far in this tournament, Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina, Victor Osimhen, Troost-Ekong, and Calvin Bassey have emerged as standout players for the Super Eagles.

However, Nigeria should exercise caution against formidable players like Tó Carneiro, Zito Luvumbo, and Gelson Dala in the Angolan lineup.

Viewers can catch the match on Supersport via DSTV & GOTV, as well as Startimes Sports.

The game will take place at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

Date and Time: Friday, February 2, 2024, at 18:00 WAT.