MohBad’s Family Visits Morgue, Dismisses Rumours Of Government Restriction

The family of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as MohBad, has recently visited the morgue to see the remains of their son, dispelling rumors that the government was preventing them from doing so.

This visitation was confirmed through a statement released on Thursday by the family’s legal representative, Monisola Odumosu.

He said, “The Aloba family and their legal team were at the morgue last Friday to see the remains of the late singer–Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba.

“Contrary to the fake news that the family of the late singer, (IlerioluwaOladimeji Aloba’s family), were not allowed to see his body at the morgue, the legal team and his family sighted the corpse last Friday.”

The statement highlighted that the visitation to the morgue last Friday involved MohBad’s father, Mr. Gurexy, a supporter from the advocacy group Justice for MohBad, Emmanuel Oroko, Esq., and Monisola Odumosu herself, representing the newly hired law firm by the deceased’s family.

This move came in response to circulating false claims about restrictions imposed on the family regarding the viewing of MohBad’s body.

According to Odumosu, the head of the morgue clarified that the family did not need any formal application or official approval from the mortuary management to view the late singer’s body.

The visitation took place smoothly and without any hindrance, putting to rest the unfounded allegations of government interference.

The untimely death of MohBad on September 12, at the age of 27, has been a source of much speculation and controversy, especially on social media.

Following his departure from Marlian Music, owned by Naira Marley, in February 2022, his demise has led to widespread calls for a thorough investigation.

The Lagos State Police Command, responding to the public outcry, formed a 13-member special investigation team on September 18, 2023, to delve into the circumstances surrounding MohBad’s death.

This investigation prompted the exhumation of MohBad’s body for autopsy on September 21, 2023, with the police and the public eagerly awaiting the results to shed light on the cause of death.

Amid the ongoing investigation, notable figures, including Naira Marley and the controversial Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Story continues below advertisement

The police’s efforts to unravel the truth behind MohBad’s death continue, with the music community and fans hoping for justice and closure.