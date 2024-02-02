I’m A Yoruba Man, I Regret Voting For Tinubu – Retired Civil Servant

A retired civil servant, Kehinde John, has expressed displeasure over the worsening economic situation in the country.

Naija News reports that Kehinde, in a viral video online, said he regrets voting for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 Presidential election.

According to him, the removal of fuel subsidy failed to impact positively on the lives of the common man, insisting they are suffering.

Kehinde noted that the Yorubas had voted for Tinubu in anticipation of peace, good governance and stability of the economy, but the past months since the President assumed office have not been beneficial.

The civil servant also said he earns 75,000 as a retiree, adding that he is a Yoruba man and regrets voting for President Tinubu, who, like him, is also from the SouthWest.

Nigerians Should Be Patient With Tinubu To Address Insecurity, Bad Economy

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said President Bola Tinubu needs more time to address the various challenges facing the nation.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, said this on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He called on Nigerians to be patient with the reforms the Bola Tinubu government implemented, maintaining that these reforms would yield fruit in the long run.

While admitting that Tinubu is aware of the hardships Nigerians are facing as a result of the removal of fuel subsidies, Malagi reassured that the government is working tirelessly to reverse the trend.