Illegal Refineries Should Be Licensed Not Destroyed – NULGE Tells FG

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has urged the Federal Government to halt the Navy’s demolition of refining sites labelled as “illegal” in the Niger Delta region.

The President of NULGE, Ambali Olatunji, appealed during a press conference concluding its National Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja.

Olatunji emphasized that NULGE’s stance is for President Bola Tinubu to intervene and urge the Nigerian Navy to cease the destruction of refining sites in the Niger Delta region.

“Destroying those sites has no benefits whatsoever for the country’s oil and gas sector as well as for Nigerians at large. Instead of destroying those refining sites, they should be licensed properly and mandated to pay taxes. This will create job opportunities and be sources of revenue earnings,” he said.

Olatunji also urged the Federal Government to contemplate licensing additional modular refineries with the capability to refine crude oil.

“If the multinationals are leaving the country, we should encourage individuals that are willing and capable to do it in Nigeria. If we can work on those areas, coupled with minimum wage, the effects of fuel subsidy removal will go down,” he said.

The NULGE President further urged the President and the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage to reach a consensus on a satisfactory salary for workers.

Regarding security, he appealed to the Federal Government to enable local governments to implement community policing to safeguard the lives and property of citizens within their jurisdiction.