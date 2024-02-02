Gunmen Storm Palace In Kwara, Kill Monarch, Abduct Wife, Others

Gunmen on Thursday night, invaded the palace of Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State and killed the traditional ruler of the community, General Segun Aremu (rtd).

The assailants also abducted the wife of the monarch and two others.

Naija News reports that Koro in Kwara is the neighbouring town of Irele/Oke Ako/Ipao/Oke Aiyedun and Ikole and shares boundaries with Ekiti State where two monarchs were recently killed.

The Spokeswoman of the Kwara State Police command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi confirmed the unfortunate incident in the wee hours of Friday.

According to her, “immediate and intensive investigations are underway to apprehend those criminals for this reprehensible act.

“We assure the public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly.

“Security measures in the koro community have been intensified, tactical teams are being mobilised to beef up security to ensure the safety and well-being of residents”.

Toun added that the CP, Victor Olaiya, “urged the public to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative as we work tirelessly to unravel this matter; arrest and charge the culprits to court.”

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described the incident as “reckless, shocking, and abominable”.

He charged the security agencies not to spare any resources to track down the perpetrators, free the spouse and others taken away, and bring them to book.