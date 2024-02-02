AFCON 2023 Winners, Runner-ups, Other Prizes Revealed

The Confederation of African Football has disclosed the monetary incentives for participating nations in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament (AFCON prize money) in Cote d’Ivoire.

With the tournament in the quarter-final stage as of the time of filing this report, CAF confirmed that the victorious team of AFCON 2023 will be awarded $7 million for their triumph.

Naija News understands that the runners-up will receive $4 million while two teams that were defeated in the semi-finals will each be granted $2.5 million.

Moving further down the rankings, the four teams eliminated in the quarter-finals will each be given $1.3 million. The eight teams knocked out in the round of 16 will be compensated with $800,000 each.

Additionally, two teams that finished third in their respective groups but failed to advance will receive $700,000. The six teams that finished last in their groups will be granted $500,000 each.

Below is the AFCON 2023 prize money as revealed by CAF:

Winner: $7,000,000

Runners-up: $4,000,000

Semi-finalists (two teams): $2,500,000 x 2

Quarter-finalists (four teams): $1,300,000 x 4

Round of 16 (eight teams): $800,000 x 8

The teams ranked 3rd in their group but fail to qualify for the round of 16 (2 teams): $700,000 x 2

The teams ranked 4th in each of the six groups (six teams): $500 000 x 6

Today, at the Felix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the quarterfinal stage of the tournament commences.

Among the eight teams competing, Nigeria will be facing their long-standing rivals, Angola, in their pursuit of securing their fourth Africa Cup of Nations title.

The Nigerian team last claimed this prestigious title in 2013, Naija News recalls.