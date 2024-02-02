2023 AFCON: Angola To Face Nigeria Without Their First Choice Goalkeeper Neblú

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have an advantage going into their Friday’s game against Angola as their opponents’ first-choice goalkeeper, Cipriano da Cruz (Neblú) will not be available for the quarter-finals.

Neblú has been one of the biggest blessings for Angola so far in the 2023 AFCON as he has managed to keep one clean sheet in three games before he was red-carded against Namibia in their round of 16 game on January 27.

Neblú decided to be overprotective of his goal area by punching the ball outside the eighteen-yard box which earned him a direct red card in the 17th minute of the game against Namibia.

Despite not being on the pitch and Swiss-born goalkeeper, Signori Antonio replaced him in goal, Angola went on to beat Namibia 3-0 with ten players against eleven.

The Angolan FA made efforts to convince the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that Neblú’s offense on January 27 wasn’t worth a direct red card, but the appeal failed.

However, the punishment was reduced from a two-game ban to one which means that he won’t play against Nigeria but he will be available for Angola in the semi-finals if his team knocks out Nigeria tonight.

Hence, Angola would have to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria with their backup goalkeeper, Antonio who has proven to be almost as good as the first-choice goalkeeper.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper who is 185 centimeters tall kept a clean sheet against Namibia and it will be an extraordinary achievement if he can do the same against Nigeria from 6 p.m. later today, February 2.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Whoscored, Antonio had a 7.15 rating despite playing for 70 minutes in the game against Namibia which goes to show how good he is.