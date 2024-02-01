Why I Sacked Akeredolu’s Cabinet Members, Other Political Appointees – Gov Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has disclosed that his decision to dissolve the State Executive Council (SEC) was hinged on the need to ensure the smooth running of government during the election year.

Naija News recalls that on January 24, the Governor dissolved the SEC, a development that raised eyebrows within the state’s political quarters, with many people arguing that Aiyedatiwa would have waited till the remains of the late former Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, was laid to rest.

However, speaking on Thursday during the inauguration of his deputy, Olayide Adelami, at the International Culture and Event Centre, The Dome, Aiyedatiwa emphasised that the yearnings of the people, as well as the need to rejuvenate the administration, led to the sacking of the cabinet members and some other political appointees.

The Governor stressed that the move was in good faith and there was a need to minimise necessary distractions usually associated with cabinet members and other appointees, as well as pave the way for those interested in pursuing their political aspirations.

He said, “We also needed to minimise unnecessary distractions usually associated with cabinet members and other appointees in an election year like we have in Ondo State.

“We have a sacred duty to our people not to sacrifice good governance on the altar of individual, though legitimate, pursuit of political aspirations.

“We harbour neither ill-will nor animosity towards anyone. In accordance with our desire to serve the people better, we are bringing on board a gentleman of stellar quality, impeccable character, and rich administrative acumen as Deputy Governor, Dr. Olayide Owolabi Adelami.”