‘They Will See Fire For Fire’ – Wike Pledges To Eliminate Criminal Elements In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, asserted that his administration is committed to exhaustively addressing security concerns in the nation’s capital.

In recent months, certain areas of the FCT have witnessed the dominance of bandits and various criminal elements, resulting in fatalities and abductions.

During the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Paikon-Kore Road in the Gwagwalada area of the FCT, on Thursday, Wike assured the audience that his administration remains steadfast in its efforts to eradicate criminals from the region.

“I have assured you before that we are going to take this fight against headlong. Today, you can see that we are not letting them go. I told you all these criminals will run away.

“We will make sure they don’t sleep again. If they say we will not sleep, they, too, will not sleep. A child that says the mother will not sleep, will he sleep? So, we are taking the war to head on. Let them wait for us; they will see fire for fire,” Wike said.

President Bola Tinubu assumed office last year with pledges to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges, including addressing jihadist activities in the North East, combating criminal militias in the North West, and quelling intercommunal conflicts in central states. However, critics argue that the level of violence has spiralled out of control.

According to Nigerian risk consultancy SBM Intelligence, there have been 3,964 recorded abductions in Nigeria since Tinubu assumed office in May.

At the beginning of the year, criminals abducted five young sisters near the capital Abuja. Tragically, one of the sisters was killed when the ransom deadline expired, sparking widespread national outrage.

Some experts attribute the surge in kidnappings to the country’s deteriorating economic conditions, suggesting that desperate Nigerians are resorting to criminal activities as a means of generating income.