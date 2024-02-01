Niger Delta: Akpabio Pledges Senate Backing For Ogoni Community

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has reiterated the Senate’s commitment to ensuring peace in the oil-producing community of Ogoni.

Akpabio made this commitment during a meeting with His Royal Majesty, Mene (Dr) Suanu Timothy Yormaadam Baridam Gbenemene, Kasimene Bangha VII of Ogoniland, and the Acting President of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers in Rivers State, in his office.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, the Senate President, expressed gratitude to the Ogoni leader for maintaining peace in the Niger Delta Region.

Akpabio also disclosed that the administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is dedicated to the “completion of the East-West road“.

He said, “I want to congratulate you and your people on the peace in the Niger Delta Region today. The Niger Delta Region is very peaceful today because of the efforts and sacrifices of the people like you.

“The Ogoni people have sacrificed a lot for the peace, progress and development of this country and may the souls of those who paid the supreme price for this to happen rest in peace.”

“Akpabio stated further that” the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is committed to the completion of the East-West road during his tenure as the President, and the 10th Senate and the National Assembly is ready to do everything within its powers to support the completion of the road”.