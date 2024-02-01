Fubara's Impending Impeachment...

When the ongoing feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, broke out, popular sentiments were with Governor Fubara, and this is responsible for his rising profile across the state, though there is more to be done in building and sustaining the much-needed perception about him.

This crisis gained national importance when the State House of Assembly complex was destroyed in a move to stop an impeachment plot against the Governor. There was massive trading of words, direct and subtle verbal attacks by both leading figures in the crisis and their loyalists. It must be said that the palpable heightened tension across the state was widely acknowledged.

In response to this, in a dramatic twist, Edison Ehie emerged as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly suspended Martins Amaewhule, and led four other members in conducting the legislative affairs of the state.

This prompted the Amaewhule-led 27 assembly members loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike to decamp to the All Progressive Congress. This was after Ehie had approached the court in Suit No/PHC/3030/CS/2023, seeking, amongst others, an exparte order preventing Amaewhule and Maol, who are the first and second respondents in the suit, from forcefully gaining access into the Assembly complex.

When it seemed there was no end in sight to the dispute, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had to wade in by brokering a political solution to the crisis, which, to me, remains the most anti-democratic stance and directive by a President in a democracy or civil rule.

These aforementioned matters are not of utmost importance to me, but the inevitable impeachment of Governor Simlaya Fubara unless he steps hard on the brake.

To lay the grounds for my assertion, the Rivers State House of Assembly is the legislative branch of the Government of Rivers State which is a unicameral body with 32 members elected into 32 state constituencies. For it to carry out legislative functions and for any action or actions of it to be lawful and binding, there must be a quorum of a House of Assembly which shall be one-third of all the members of the House as enshrined in section 96, subsection 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria(as amended).

This is to say that all legislative businesses superintended by Edison Ehie are illegal, null and void, and one such is the passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill of Rivers State.

I have never hidden my admiration, sympathy and support for Governor Simlaya Fubara, but I’m not blinded by sentiments not to be bold enough to speak truth to him. He needs to listen beyond his echo chamber, which Bricks House is fast becoming.

You cannot sign up for such a peace accord and decide which terms to implement and which you will not.

As long as he has acknowledged the Amaewhule-led faction as the true Rivers State House of Assembly, and they’ve resumed legislative duties, he is duty-bound to represent the appropriation bill(budget) for deliberation and passage.

His continuous grandstanding will amount to a breach of section 80 (Public Revenue) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and it is a valid ground for impeachment as it amounts to misconduct.

It is obvious that the House “is in play” as it had accused the governor of gross misconduct with regard to his recent appointments(reappointments). This is one war sentiments will not work.

Let Fubara know he is playing into the hands of his adversaries and not playing smart. You’ve demonstrated the resolve to fight this to the end, and has left no one in doubt he has the stamina, strength, and character to do, it’s now time to be smart.

If I were in his shoes, I would tow the path of peace, for now, to re-strategise and fight another day.

If not, he will be impeached and nothing will happen.

He cannot fight without the strongest weapon in his armoury, which is his stay in office as the governor.

Without this, he is empty, and he is naked, and he is being suicidal with his approach.

Trust me, there are better ways and approaches to this.

The simplest and commonsensical one is working assiduously in creating a profile and perception of a man who is selfless for Rivers people and fighting to just to see Rivers state is free and truly free from the grip of one man. A simple slogan “Rivers 4 Rivers” with the right thematic pillars and messaging will amplify this to a resounding level. There are other levels of activities, strategic planning and communication which will be deployed, but I’m not running a free online class on Crisis Management.

For now, he is not like maize in a bottle which the cock can not harm but look at helplessly, but he is like a dog which strayed into the home of a tiger, it’s surely going for a bloodbath.

Story continues below advertisement

Deyemi Saka

(PR consultant and Public Affairs Analyst.)