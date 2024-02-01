Abuja Community Bestows Wike With Warlord Title

A community in Gwagwalada Area Council of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has bestowed the traditional title of “Sarkin Yaki”, (Warlord), Paikon Kore, on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The Aguma of Gwagwalada, Mohammad Magaji, announced the development on Thursday when the Minister inaugurated an emergency construction and rehabilitation of the nine-kilometre Paikon Kore – Ibwa Road in the area council.

Magaji praised Wike for his notable strides in rural development within a short period of assuming office.

While thanking the Minister for taking the bold steps to develop rural communities in the FCT, Magaji expressed optimism that the project would facilitate development of the area.

Inaugurating the project, Wike said it was part of 30-kilometre roads that would be constructed across the six area councils of the territory.

He assured the residents that President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda was not mere talk but action.

The Minister explained that the road construction was designed to make rural dwellers comfortable and open rural communities for development.

He added that two additional roads would be constructed in each of the area councils before the end of the year, to add up to three rural roads per area council.

“I will not tell you when I will come here for inspection. I will not also depend on a report from the director overseeing the project.

“What I will depend on is what I see with my own eyes,” Wike said.