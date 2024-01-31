Top Nigerian Stories You Probably Missed In January 2024

On January 1, 2024, when everyone chatted the ‘Happy New Year, New Me’ mantra, many people didn’t expect the month would come with much drama, both in the entertainment industry and political space.

In this article, Naija News compiled a list of some hot celebrity news that got fans talking and national news that made trends on the platform in January.

1. Yul Edochie Blasts May

The drama between Yul Edochie and May started when the movie star described 2023 as his best year, and fans quickly pointed out how he lost his marriage of over 16 years and the death of his son.

However, in her New Year post, May recalled how 2023 took her flesh and blood, which was regarded as contradictory to Yul’s earlier post on December 2023.

The post did not sit well with Yul, and he made a series of posts on his Instagram page accusing May of trying to paint him as a bad person. He also claimed that his estranged wife had cosmetic surgery without his approval, dating a married man and has refused to return his bride price, among other things. May, however, maintained her silence.

2. Tee Billz Calls Out Davido

Nigerian talent manager, Tunji Balogun, better known as Tee Billz, the ex-husband to sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, slammed Nigerian singer, Davido, for disrespecting his family.

In a post via Instagram, he claimed that Davido disrespected his family despite the love his son, Jamil and Tiwa Savage, had shown his daughter, Imade.

He also threatened to teach Davido a lesson about having money, sense and respect.

In the wake of the social media callout, Tiwa Savage sued Davido over an alleged threat to her life. She accused Davido of uttering disrespectful words in reaction to a post that included herself and the singer’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

3. Portable Blasts Babymama Over Affair With MC Oluomo’s Associate

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, also sent social media into a frenzy after calling out one of his baby mamas, Honey Berry, over an alleged romantic affair with MC Oluomo’s aide and NURTW chieftain, Koko Zaria.

The music star heavily blasted his baby mama while calling her derogatory names, claiming that he usually sends her money to take care of their baby.

However, Honey Berry fired back at Portable, stating that the singer had stopped sending her money to care for their son, and since they are no longer an item, she can decide to go out with her son instead of leaving him at home.

4. Toyin Lawani Calls Out Married Men Sleeping Around With Men

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, got people talking when she called out an unnamed married famous male celebrity sleeping around with men while showing lovey-dovey moments with his wives on social media.

The stylist claimed that the trend of gay married men is becoming rampant, and many celebrities are involved in it.

Toyin also asserts that some married women are aware and covering up for their husbands.

5. Late TB Joshua Scandal

The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, late TB Joshua, made trends earlier in January after a recent investigation by BBC Africa Eye asserted that the deceased Nigerian televangelist engaged in the fabrication of miracles, sexual abuse, manipulation, fraud, and rape, among others.

The report meticulously outlines six methods through which Joshua allegedly deceived worshippers, attributing these revelations to individuals who had worked closely with the late church leader.

6. Accounts OPay Will Block March 1

This story made one of our top stories of the month as the Nigerian financial technology company announced a major security update in its operations.

Starting from March 1, 2024, the company will remove fraudulent accounts from its system and block customers whose accounts are not compliant with Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

7. Five Promises From Tinubu’s New Year Message

In a significant national broadcast, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made five promises to Nigerians, which include a reliable supply of electricity, restart of local refining of petroleum, boost in food supply, boost in local and foreign investments and actualisation of 8 priority areas in 2024 budget: Security, job creation, poverty reduction, others.

8. Tinubu Suspends NSIPA Boss, Halima Shehu

The suspension of Halima Shehu as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) was among our most-read stories in January.

Recall that NSIPA, which is responsible for managing critical programs like N-Power and Conditional Cash Transfer, has recently been under scrutiny, with concerns raised about efficiency and effectiveness.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.