Stanley Nwabali To Undergo Fitness Test Ahead Of Nigeria Vs Angola Clash

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that injured Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali will undergo a late fitness test later today, January 31.

If Stanley Nwabali is deemed fit after the test, the goalkeeper will be available for selection in the Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON quarter-finals against Angola on Friday, February 2.

Recall that the 27-year-old Nwabali sustained an injury after Georges-Kevin N’Koudou tackled him down while trying to catch the ball which was crossed into the box during Nigeria’s 2-0 round of 16 win over Cameroon on Saturday.

After he was treated on the pitch for some minutes, the Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper was replaced by Francis Uzoho in the 81st minute. Luckily, Nigeria preserved their 2-0 lead throughout the remaining minutes of the game.

After the game, Stanley Nwabali was quoted as saying: “I’ll be fine but I’m still feeling pain. For the next game, I don’t know. Maybe I’ll wait for the doctors but I wish to come back.”

The goalkeeper missed the team’s first training session after their victory over Cameroon but he was seen in training on Tuesday, January 30, which goes to show that he is recuperating ahead of the team’s quarter-final clash against Angola.

However, a statement from the NFF stressed that it is the result of the late test the goalkeeper will be subjected to that will determine if the goalkeeper will be available for the quarter-finals.

“Fingers crossed. If all goes well, he might be available for selection,” the statement added.