Delta Governor Suspends Commissioner, Others

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has taken decisive action by suspending the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Omoun Perez, along with several key ministry officials.

The suspension, which also affects the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Bennett Agamah; Assistant Director, Agricultural Engineering, Oki Yintareke; and Chief Accountant, Gabriel Idiatacheko, was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu.

The officials have been directed to proceed on compulsory leave until further notice, in accordance with the civil service’s extant rules.

This development comes in the wake of a review of the implementation of the Greenhouse project by the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Governor Oborevwori has constituted a seven-man committee, chaired by Dr. Kingsley Emu, to investigate claims and perceived infractions related to the management of the scheme by the ministry.

The government’s decision to suspend the officials is not an indication of guilt but is intended to ensure the integrity and impartiality of the ongoing investigation.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing all ongoing projects across the state and initiating new projects for sustainable development.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the statement released by his spokesman, Festus Ahon, these measures are part of Oborevwori’s broader efforts to uphold transparency and accountability in state governance.