We’ll Complete Akeredolu’s Unfinished Projects, Aiyedatiwa Assures

The late governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s incomplete projects would be given top priority, Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has pledged.

In a similar vein, Aiyedatiwa declared that his government would redesign the state’s road system, beginning with Akure, the state capital.

Naija News reports that the governor made this pledge during his inspection of two ongoing road projects in Akure, the flyover at Onyearugbulem/Irese road and the dualization of Oda road.

Speaking at the Oda road dualization inspection site, Aiyedatiwa emphasized his dedication to carrying out the agenda of the late former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu by giving unfinished projects top priority.

He underlined the need to complete the Oda road before the start of the rainy season and assured the contractor of the government’s help in completing the project on schedule.

The governor restated the administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure for the good of all people.

Governor Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed at the flyover site, the administration’s commitment to reducing traffic jams and enhancing road connectivity throughout the project.

The governor who praised the community’s and the contractors’ commitment to the project’s early delivery, also thanked the late governor’s initiative in initiating it and promised a speedy completion.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Engr. Allen Idowu, said that the project has gained momentum, with contractors resuming work following the governor’s encouragement.

Idowu confirmed notable progress, crediting coordinated mobilization efforts for the quicker pace.

During his flyover speech, Idowu reported that the construction of piers and the completion of the foundation work had reached a 40% completion milestone. He also noted that infrastructure development has shown forethought by including provisions for future dualization.